Poem: More of less Sep 3, 2023

And they demanded More.
More of everything,
And the people making More,
They made More.
Until more was made faster
Than they could dispose of it.
Then More became a burden,
So More became Less.
And when there was no More,
People sat in their hot tubs,
Wondering why there isn't More.
But-
The people who never had More
Did not miss it.
They had Less.
Less was their lives,
And some had more Less
Than others.
Some with Less, looked down
On those that had None.
And those who had None,
Were the easiest to blame.

Curtis Shoemaker
Roseburg

(2) comments

Huge bbfan Sep 3, 2023 9:25am
Well that didn't make any sense.

tnrreader Sep 3, 2023 9:57am
Actually, it makes perfect sense, especially for those with none!
Well that didn't make any sense.
Actually, it makes perfect sense, especially for those with none!
