Poem: Mountains and molehills Mar 14, 2023

Whatever the things that are blocking your way, whatever the circumstance be,Don't wallow in pity at what has gone wrong, or your dreams, you never will see.For problems bring challenges that you must meet to help you grow strong and survive,Just meet them with courage and stick with your task; you'll find that you'll conquer and thrive.The things that come easy will bring you no joy; the things that cause problems will show,If you have the fortitude that you will need, which causes endurance to grow.Whatever the problems that you may confront, be sure to send up a prayer, Remember that God wants the best for your life, and that He is always there.Whether the problems are people or cash, or maybe the food that you need,Your path to the victory in what you may face depends on the counsel you heed.Just keep your eyes focused and fixed on your goal; don't turn to the left or the right,If holding the line, in time you will find that your cherished dreams still are in sight.Sandra A. HaynesRoseburg
