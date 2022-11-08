Poem: Nurse Nov 8, 2022 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With tireless motion, they hoverFrom room to room, bed to bed.Holding hands like they were newborn puppies.Brushing strands of hair,Sharing cherubic moments,Lifting suffocating fear,And giving motherly permissions.They absorb the tearsAnd hide them in white pockets.They share the only smilesThat aren’t out of place.As if the last words they would ever hear spoken;They listen.Accepting memories as gifts,And attend to the very small scared voices That families have no strength left to hear.They dispense medicinesThat are speculations and compromises,Some merely balms on mortal wounds.Their eyes explaining “these are the limits of man’s knowledge.”All these naked momentsCollect like pollen,Dense and heavy,Carried back to their beds.Where in rest,These instruments of graceAre fed royal jellyFrom angelsNot unlike themselves. Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bed Medicine Pharmacology Royal Jelly Smile Tear Fear Balm Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers LONE ROCK - SURVEY TECHNICIAN CITY OF CANYONVILLE T3 Construction is Hiring! Most Popular Two shot during several-hours standoff in Green District neighborhood Reedsport mayor candidate answers questions about his past PacifiCorp settles with two families who were victims of Archie Creek Fire Cutting-edge competition held at the old Kruse Farms Guest column: The broken promise of salmon hatcheries Special Sections Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News NFL Injury Report Taste of Umpqua happens Sunday BKC Glance BKC Glance Sports on TV for Wednesday, November 9
