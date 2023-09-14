Poem: Prejudice Sep 14, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The man who harbors prejudiceIs often blind to see,Despite the color or man's race,He is no enemy.-For all are equal in God’s sight,All blood is found the same,And God has made them, one and all,He knows each one by name.-It’s only pride that causes manTo disrespect another,To think himself much better thanThe one who is his brother.-The man who harbors prejudiceHas never worn the shoes,Of one he’s looking down uponWho has much more to lose.-He’s never felt the wretchednessThat he could never bear,Of one who’s different from himself,Nor is he apt to care.-And if the tables thus were turned And he would have to face,The prejudice he’s given out,He’d flee in much disgrace.-If only men would humble selfAnd listen to each other,They’d find that all share things alike,Beginning with a mother.-Why draw a line that none dare crossUnless he is like you,When you could get inside his mindTo gain a better view?-Then open up your heart and mind,You just might learn a thing,You never know by doing so,The joy that it may bring.-So set aside your prejudice,And make no room for fear,And you may find a special friend,Who always has been near.Sandra A. HaynesRoseburg. Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit React to this story: Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS Street Utility Operator 1 Most Popular Rose Villa apartments receive $3.2 million Scott Hendy retires after nearly five decades of veterinary work John Paul Colby Man arrested for murder of Oakland woman Death Notices for September 8, 2023 Special Sections Football Preview 2023 Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Roseburg residents speak out at town hall meeting Thursday's Transactions Homeowner Services Group Announces Corporate Rebranding Pittsburgh 2, Washington 0 Pittsburgh 2, Washington 0
