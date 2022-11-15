Poem: Puppets Nov 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A puppet is a curious toy that’s meant to entertain,Its strings are pulled by someone else; it has no thought or brain.Its movements are dependent on the person in control,Obedient to the one by whom its strings the hand may hold.Though puppets may amusing be, is man not much the same,Subservient to habits that are difficult to tame?While puppet to his vain desires and slovenly in thought,A man is subject to results, which carelessness has wrought.For often it’s by taste alone, a man may choose to eat,Indulging in some harmful foods, good health to thus defeat.Peer pressure can subject a man to others’ spoken will,And tends to make him compromise, their ideas to fulfill.As puppet to the styles of dress, does not man fall in line, With current modes of strange apparel, prompted by design?The strange tattoos that mark the skin from head to toe with ink,Or piercings that embed the skin, which to the heathen link?Are men not puppets on a string, controlled by those outside,When they refuse to think for self, and bend to others’ pride?Let puppets stay upon their strings, but let a man not follow,The whims of those content to be but empty, vain, and hollow.Then let a man with thoughtful care consider what is best,Avoiding what the crowd may do, their values to express.Be not a puppet on a string, but cut the strings at will,That you may find a better goal, which will your life fulfill.Sandra A. HaynesRoseburg Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Puppet String Fashion Clothing Anatomy Toys Skin Toy Tattoo Good Health Dress Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers T3 Construction is Hiring! Most Popular Douglas County local election results In-N-Out opens in Roseburg Two on administrative leave, Bernal due in court Nov. 22, after shootout, hostage situation in Green Skarlatos concedes, Drazan holds onto hope in November election Skarlatos party watches and waits Special Sections Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Sports Betting Line OHSU scientists identify molecule that could help treat Parkinson’s Tuesday's Transactions PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders US Catholic bishops elect Timothy Broglio as new president
