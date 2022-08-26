Poem: Secondhand Food Aug 26, 2022 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Poem: Secondhand FoodWhile growing up, I often heard from those who claimed to know,That I must eat slaughtered animals, so that my bones would grow.“You need it for your protein; it’s at the top of the chart,And if it’s good to help your bones, it might even help your heart.”I ate the meat my mother prepared until I had turned fourteen,When I took a course in biology, finding wisdom on which to lean.My book was full of revealing facts, regarding disease in meat,Trichinosis and cancer and other germs did not appear good to eat.It was then and there at this tender age, I decided to change my diet,When others heard of what I had done, you’d think that I’d started a riot.“How can you live if you don’t eat meat? You need your protein, you know,”But I was resolved to put it away, to give to this myth a blow.A cow is a vegetarian, of course, but why eat secondhand food?You might as well eat the vegetables first; it might even help your mood. The original diet given to man did not consist of meat,It was fruit and nuts, veggies and grains, that were best for man to eat.It was only after the flood had come and there was nothing to eat,That God allowed those ancient men to then survive on meat.But the flood is gone, and food can be found in abundance of what is good,Yet men choose to eat what tickles their taste, rather than do what they could.Though you may not know, the flavor of meat is produced by the urine and blood,That’s not a good diet for anyone, especially when there is no flood.Perhaps that is why diseases abound, producing their misery and pain,It’s good to review the current facts, for it seems the results are plain.So get out your old biology book, and some recent facts you should read,And veggies won’t taste as bad as you think, so do yourself a good deed.Catch up with the times, for evidence shows that you can live well without meat,And enjoy the healthy foods that abound; you’ll discover that they are a treat! Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Sandra A. HaynesRoseburg React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Janeva Hodgson, Caleb Hodgson and Kiya Speckman Parking headache becomes a migraine in downtown Roseburg Teenager Nate Pritchard starts gunk-busting business Man, 63, reported missing in rural Douglas County 23-year-old dies in motorcycle crash TOP JOBS News Review Carriers T3 Construction ORENCO Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Federal report boosts plan to remove 4 dams on Calif river Oregon Community Summer Grant program provides funding for organizations in Douglas County ESS Inc. Announces Leadership Team Expansion Lewis & Clark Bancorp announces 2022 Second Quarter and Year to Date Results Forests to open Matsutake mushroom season
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.