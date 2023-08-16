Poem: Slip of the tongue Aug 16, 2023 Aug 16, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gird up the loins of your mind, dear friend; don’t allow your tongue to slip,Or you may be spewing thoughtlessly the words from ill-timed lips.Without some prayer for damage control that should be put in place,Your careless words may do more harm than years of time can erase.Despite no intention to wound someone, when words are quickly blurted,It’s hard to undo the damage done when the foot in the mouth is inserted.Though regret may come when you see the hurt that words have unwittingly made,It may not undo the problem caused or the price that must be paid.The power of the tongue to bruise is often underrated, While results from words that fly about are seldom anticipated.The tongue is more powerful than the sword, for a wound by the sword may heal,But the damage done to a sensitive soul is hard with which to deal.Then resolve with prayer upon your lips to guard the words you say,To filter the thoughtless, the ugly, the mean-- the words that can go astray.No matter the circumstance, time, or place, let your words like treasures be,For only the ones that comfort and heal will last for eternity.Sandra A. HaynesRoseburg Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit React to this story: Love 4 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Mercy Medical Center is Seeking Medical Technologists Most Popular Tuna fishing: Schools of fish in water off the Oregon Coast As gas pump laws change, Roseburg adapts Craig Morgan blasts away Douglas County fair goers – and speakers Family angry, scared over early release of rapist UCC to offer 12 new degree and certification programs this fall Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News UCC hosts construction workshop for high school students Goodwin starts town hall tour in Glendale listening to consituents Embrace the heat: How one man experienced Roseburg's second hottest day in history Audubon Society partners with library to provide birding bags The Human Bean Ranks 4508 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.