Poem: Snow and ice
Feb 26, 2023

Poem: Snow and Ice

The miracle of snow and ice is hard to understand,
It wreaks a certain havoc as it spreads throughout the land.
It coats the trees and turns the traveled roads to sheets of ice,
And causes vehicles to pay an unexpected price.
It often causes power grids to lose their sure connection,
And turns the houses that they serve to igloos by defection.
The heavy trucks are tossed about like toys into the ditch,
Subjected to the power of ice, whose elements bewitch.
The country folks who have no way the heavy snows to clear,
Are held as prisoners in their homes till sunshine does appear.
Above the constant challenges of ice and heavy snow, 
There is a comfort that appears which everyone should know.
For there is beauty in the snow which coats each thing it touches,
And covers all the ugly things beneath its snowy clutches.
It paints a sweet serenity, untouched by human hand,
And blankets all the hills and trees appearing in the land.
It whispers of a loving hand that longs to change the bad,
Into the purity of white, exchanging it for glad.
For God has left His footprints even in the ice and snow,
Reminding us to seek His face, His benefits to know.

Sandra A. Haynes
Roseburg
