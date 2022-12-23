Poem: The Night before Doomsday Dec 23, 2022 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Night before Doomsday‘Twas the night before doomsday and all through the earth,The angels were seeking for men of true worth.The signs of God’s coming appeared in the landTo give a reality check to each man.The people were busy with usual cares,Not giving a thought that the angels were there.For some were absorbed with their phones or with sports,While others were seeking amusements of sorts.The preachers had given their final appeal,In hopes that their words on each conscience would steal.But no one was listening; the noise was too loud,The only thing heard was the reveling crowd.With violence and force, the disasters began,To fall on the people and spread through the land.The feasting and drinking at last were arrested,To which angry protests then strongly attested.The earth reeled in anguish and violently shook,As rocks tumbled down from each cranny and nook.The mountains and hills were all moved out of place,As expressions of terror were seen on each face.In the midst of the panic, a dark cloud was seen,Heading to earth, unsurpassed and pristine. And as it came closer, much brighter it grew,Lending excitement and hope to a few.A small group was trembling with unrestrained joy,Which nothing about them could kill or destroy.For there in the cloud, now glowing and bright,Were millions of angels in garments of light.Right there in the center of heavenly things,Sat Jesus, the Lamb, and the King of all kings.His countenance was shining; His garments were white,And the small group responded with sudden delight.No words can express all the joy and the wonder,As they gazed up in awe, in the midst of the thunder.No more would they wander as pilgrims to roam,For soon they would head to their heavenly home.Some graves broke apart and the righteous arose,With new life responding from head to their toes.They joined with the group who was standing in awe,At the heavenly host, which they gratefully saw.Then rising together, they entered the cloud,While leaving behind them, the wicked and proud.And I heard them exclaim as they rose out of sight,“Praise God, Hallelujah! We head home tonight! Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Sandra A. HaynesRoseburg React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Garment Joy Earth Christianity Worship Dark Cloud Countenance Hill Cloud Doomsday Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers The City of Riddle is seeking applicants for a The City of Riddle is seeking applicants Sutherlin School District is Hiring! Most Popular Roseburg's youngest registered business owner, 7, sells lemonade Juan Carlos Way Roseburg Chipotle opens Dec. 30 Constituents say Dallas Heard's voice and presence will be missed following resignation Death Notices for December 20, 2022 Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News College Football Schedule College Basketball Scores College Basketball Scores Insurance rate skyrocket in Oregon Fugitive taken into custody by RPD
