Poem: The saddest thing I ever saw

In an ill-fitted suit,
The old, white, hard, man stood.
With hands clasped, and shackled.
Shaking like old men shake,
Crying like no one ought to cry on a heavy, pine box.

I imagined they were high school
Sweethearts, who had romantic dinners
At Bubba's BBQ, watching fireflies
On Angel Butte, in an old
Coupe with foggy windows.

A simple wedding at the First Baptist Church.
A house full of children, or none at all.
Hard times, and good times, and times
Forgotten.

And the hardest time of all-
This time.

I had to turn away and climbed
On my backhoe, while
The shaken deputy led the man
Away from the casket.

I said to myself,
'That's the saddest thing I ever saw.'

There is no justice for an old
Gentleman who ends the pain
And suffering of the only one
He had ever loved.

Saddest thing I ever saw.

Curtis Shoemake
Roseburg
