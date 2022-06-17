In response to the letter written by Richard Packham. I agree with the letters on the solution to our problems is prayer and believing in God's word. I think if Richard would read the rest of the Bible, a lot of your questions would be answered. This is only one true God.
On our money it is written "In God We Trust". Not "In money we trust." The pledge to the flag is "One Nation Under God". The so-called believers like the President, the Supreme Court, members of Congress, etc. are hypocrites pretending to be virtuous. They say one thing and then do the opposite and they don't live by the word of God, the Bible. America is a democracy, the greatest country in the world. It is not a dictatorship. We are a free people who can say and believe what we choose.
If children in school were allowed to pray daily and live by the Ten Commandments, it might have ended differently; only God knows.
I worked in the prison system for years and I tell you that there is no way that 99% of the prison population are believers in God and practice those beliefs. What some of them say and what they do is two different things. They tell you what they think you want to hear. God gives everybody free choice to live their lives how they want to. God wants you to live by his word, the Bible. It's up to you to make the right choices.
I think if you lived in one of those other countries, you would realize that our country is a democracy. A lot of the countries you speak of are dictatorships. If you try to make your own choices, you'd probably end up in prison or dead. All of these people who trash our country should live in those countries. They would probably change their mind. I think Richard needs fact-checking.
