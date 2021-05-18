The News-Review's article on Senator Douglas Heard on May 13 begins with a perfect example of an oxymoron: "Senator Heard ... is back to work and voting "No" on everything ..."
Voting "No" on everything is not the work his constituents elected him to do. In fact, it isn't work at all — it requires no preparation, no thought, no consideration of the people of Douglas County at all.
It's time for Sen. Heard to step down and let the people he should be representing choose someone who will represent them in a conscientious way.
Prudy Zorotovich
Elkton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.