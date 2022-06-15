The January 6th hearings are exploring how the attack on the capitol occurred, who planned it and to what purpose. On Fox News and other venues, the Republicans are complaining that with so few Republicans on the committee, no attention is being paid to what Nancy Pelosi may have done differently to thwart the attack. They suggest that she bears some responsibility and that this is an unheard side of the story. However, while Trump’s persisting claim that he won the 2020 election is called the Big Lie, this notion that Nancy Pelosi’s decisions need to be investigated should be called the Big Distraction. If Nancy Pelosi underestimated the threat and failed to request extra security, this would simply have been a poor decision in regard to crowd control. The real focus of the hearings is not simply the violent behavior of Trump’s minions on the capitol grounds and what measures must be taken to prevent another attack, but whether the attack was an integral part of an attempt by Trump to stage a coup and prevent the transition of power to the rightfully elected new president. A poor decision contributing to destruction of property is quite different than lies, coercion, violence, and criminal abuse of power purposefully directed toward illegitimate maintenance of power and the destruction of the foundations of American Democracy.
(1) comment
Not true. Another lie found only on Faux News. Just Google it and you'll find many sources debunking this as nonsense. Here's just one: https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2021/mar/02/donald-trump/no-proof-trump-requested-10000-guard-troops-jan-6-/
But it's not like Trump supporters care about the truth. And they keep sending him their money. LOL.
