The ‘Big Lie’ is a big lie, Democrats are wrong

The number one rule of the Democrats and their supporters seems to be; keep telling the same lie over and over and sooner or later, people will begin to believe it. This has proven to be a successful strategy over time for the big guns of bovine scatology, Hillary, Joe and Nancy.

The two election fraud deniers who’s submissions appeared in the Wednesday letters column are obviously fully subscribed to this theory. One might wonder how long they can hold to the party line once their friendly election riggers are being marched off to jail. 2000 mules and counting!

(Editors note: “2,000 Mules” is a pro-Trump film.)

Ed Armstrong

Winston

(3) comments

Scott Mendelson
Scott Mendelson

The Trump propaganda film, 2000 Mules, purported to show cell phone data proving that hired conspirators repeatedly couriered illegal ballots between offices of liberal leaning non-profit organizations and ballot drop boxes. They also claimed to provide video of these alleged conspirators stuffing the harvested ballots into those drop boxes.

First, out of tens of millions of cell phones pinging across these states, they found about 2000 phone pings that seemed to go around and around and back and forth in vicinity of some drop boxes and liberal offices. However, the cell phone data is limited in accuracy and would show a person as far as forty feet away from the drop box (perhaps simply driving by) as being associated with that drop box. It is more than likely that of these tens of millions of cell phones monitgored, some belonged to taxi drivers criss-crossing across town, bus drivers following their looping routes through the city, police officers on their beats, pizza delivery people, or even to a person who may have been visiting various liberal offices during election time and simply passed by the drop boxes by coincidence in transit. The cell phone location data show absolutely nothing.

The video data does show certain individuals putting more than one ballot into the drop boxes. However, by D’Souza’s own admission, it never shows any alleged mule visiting more than one box. There is also no way to show that the cell phones pings belonged to the people putting ballots in those boxes. In all of those states, it is legal for an individual to carry his family’s ballots to the drop box, and this was found to be what occurred in some of those videos. 2000 Mules is wishful thinking by people with vivid imaginations in service of a con-man and liar. For further debunking of 2000 Mules, see https://www.factcheck.org/2022/06/evidence-gaps-in-2000-mules/ and https://www.nytimes.com/2022/05/29/us/politics/2000-mules-trump-conspiracy-theory.html

George Weston
George Weston

You must be one of the mules. Half horse and half donkey.

dejadoodoo
dejadoodoo

That's bullologna, Ed.

