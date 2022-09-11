The Cost of Honesty Sep 11, 2022 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Cost of HonestyWhat is involved with honesty? How thorough must one be?If honest when only convenient, it isn’t real honesty.What should you do when finding out that you have made a mistake?Rather than trying to hide the wrong, truth is the path to take.You can’t compromise with honesty; a little white lie is still black,It’s better for you to confess the wrong than for conscience to show a lack.If a clerk should give you more change today, if only a penny or two,Be quick to give the money back, for it shows you are honest and true.The intent to deceive is still a lie, as well as the words you may say,Words, once spoken, are hard to retrieve, for words do not fly away. Confession may often be required, but honesty always is best,Especially when one is ready for sleep, and conscience can be at rest.Though it’s “Better to die than tell a lie”, for honesty has its price,If honest in all you say and do, contentment will always suffice.If you are true to yourself inside, you’re apt to be true to another,Just remember, the people with whom you deal may be sister or a brother.The world has need of honest men who always their word will keep,And if you choose to be one of them, a great satisfaction you’ll reap.If every man on earth today would make honesty his goal,What a pleasant place the world would be, as trust and joy would unfold. Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Sandra A. HaynesRoseburg React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Oregon Life Homes takes over first in sales Kym Marlene Davis Dennis Schofield Cause of Del Taco fire to remain 'undetermined' Pacific Power monitoring safety shutoffs; Twelvemile Creek Fire reaches 70 acres TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Public Meetings What's Up Umpqua Gem and Mineral club meeting scheduled for Wednesday Ex-Marine shoots hoof off deer... almost Homes still threatened, progress reported on California fire
