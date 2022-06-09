I would like to extend my deep heartfelt appreciation and thanksgiving to the Roseburg VA Interventional Pain Clinic under the administration of Dr. Niu for relieving me of an acute sciatic nerve issue that had brought me to my knees in pain.
Dr. Niu recognized I had fallen through a scheduling crack in the floor for my initial intake appointment with her. To her credit and the VA, I was an add-on patient the very next day. This comforted me greatly emotionally and physically.
The compassion, professionalism and safety-minded care I received from the admitting personnel, the short-stay-surgery nurses, and the Pain Clinic Radiology crew who each made sure I was comfortable at all times, offered reassurance and answered my questions from start to finish. I was monitored closely in recovery and provided with informative patient teaching and discharge instructions which included a follow-up letter to mail if the procedure I received did not relieve my pain after 8 weeks. I was contacted by phone the following Monday for any issues. Again, the psycho-social support was impactful.
My pain has decreased and my activities of daily living have increased. I move around liberally without my cane.
As a retired 30 year ICU RN I can testify to my community that this former USAF Airman knows first rate health care delivery from both sides of the bed. And I received just that and more from my local VA Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.