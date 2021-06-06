Did anyone else find it ironic that the VA decided to end inpatient medical care on Memorial Day? Perhaps I'm overly cynical after carrying bullet fragments in my body for over 50 years?
We honor our veterans, but just during business hours Monday through Friday. Pretty sure Mercy and Riverbend don't know or care about Purple Hearts and the special care they sometimes require.
Thanks again to our draft-dodging presidents and members of Congress. Maybe use the money saved on foreign aid or needless fuzzy social programs.
Ron Standiford
Oakland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.