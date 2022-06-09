Rob Johnson from the Wellspring Bible Fellowship (affiliated with Conservative Baptist Northwest) claims he attended the gay pride event on Saturday in order to preach the gospel. I was at the event and that's not what I saw. Johnson and his fellows were at that event to make an attempt to spread fear, to cause discord, and to tell a large group of our fellow citizens they were wrong, they were sinners, that gay people were hated by God and going to hell.
The Baptists violated parking laws and then used loud speakers to spew their message to the crowd assembled, using powerful amplifiers in an attempt to prevent anyone from speaking. It was obnoxious behavior, and it was intentionally obnoxious.
The police were at a loss of what to do but at least they had a presence. I appreciate that.
I belong to a church too. I'm a member of the Umpqua Unitarian Universalist Congregation and I was there to show the gay community there are a few straight, heterosexual men who want to express solidarity with them. I was there also to stand up to the bullies, the oppressors and the people who wish to subjugate marginalized groups and intimidate them into being unseen, again.
What I saw the Baptists doing was hateful, not loving, it was aggressive, not inclusive, and it was surely the opposite of what Jesus and his followers would do if they were following their conscience. Johnson says he was there to preach the gospel. I don't buy it. He was there trying to make people afraid, to intimidate them.
Sorry Pastor Johnson, you don't frighten me, and you don't intimidate me either. I stand in support of the gay community.
Absolutely agree with John's letter.
There is one thing that our community can no longer deny. We can now identify Wellspring Church as one of the main sources of hatefulness and divisiveness in our town. As demonstrated at the recent event. So there is that. I wonder if the people who until now belong to that church will have second thoughts.
