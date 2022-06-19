A couple of weeks ago our downtown commercial building was vandalized — bricks ripped off the outside wall and our garbage can was dumped out, resulting in $2,000 in damage. We’ve had the building painted with graffiti, a glass door window broken by a rock being thrown through it from the outside, been yelled and cussed at and had to clean up human feces in our doorway, which is now gated off. We have occupied and owned our Roseburg property for over four decades, which is located just a few blocks from the Roseburg Public Safety Building.
From what witnesses told us, the Roseburg Police Department was at the scene at around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday evening, yet we were never contacted. Our phone numbers are on the outside of our building and easily visible to the public. We called the police the next morning when we arrived.
We pay for employee parking on the second level of the parking garage and in the past couple of months, one employee has had their vehicle broken into twice and items stolen. When is the city going to provide protection in that parking garage? Maybe then customers and businesses would use it.
Downtown is disgustingly dirty where people are allowed to hang out. The outhouse provided on the north end of the parking garage is always trashed. The dilapidated old Rite Aid building is an eyesore, allowing derelicts to camp out there. Free stuff provided to these people, usually left behind after they are done with it, ends up as trash in our streets, parks and pollutes our creeks and rivers. Most smoke cigarettes and have smart phones. We wonder how they can afford it?
Our city manager should be reminded of her responsibility to make sure the city operates safely and efficiently. Where are the police? When will the city council pass ordinances that give the police some authority? Our city parks are overrun with scary people and their trash, so most of us do not want to spend time there. It’s sad.
