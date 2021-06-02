On May 29, two Memorial Day rallies were held on the sidewalk in front of the Bureau of Land Management offices on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. One was organized by members of the Douglas County Democrats and the other by a group of supporters of former president Donald Trump.
Upon arrival, the Democrats were told by a member of the other group that "Democrats are just doing this for show." Ok, fine, If that's what you think, so be it. The two groups took up space several yards from each other and held their rallies. The Democrats all silently held signs that thanked our fallen service members for their sacrifice as well as American flags, while the Trump supporters held signs that read, "Flush Kate Brown" and "We hate Democrats" as well as a "Trump flag" in addition to American flags, while they played music loudly, danced, and chanted "Flush Kate Brown" and "We know Trump won," but not one sign thanking our fallen veterans on Memorial Day weekend.
So, tell me again, who was there for a show?
Mark Lenihan
Roseburg
