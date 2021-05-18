I would like to express my disappointment in seeing a recent obituary for a dog in the obituaries section of The News-Review. This is offensive to me and I can't believe this was allowed. Death notices and obituaries are intended to remember and respect the lives of our friends and loved ones — our fellow human beings. I understand how the death of a pet can be very sad for their owners, but they can post it on social media. Don't make it okay to include with the obituaries of people. I respectfully request The News-Review not allow this is the future. Thank you.
Becky Rabern
Roseburg
