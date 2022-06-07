You asked so I will tell you Jun 7, 2022 2 hrs ago 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save You asked, so I will tell you“Which God?,” asks the writer of Sunday’s letter. My answer can be found in the Bible, in Joshua 24:15, which reads in part, “but as for me and my household, we will serve the LORD.”Thanks for asking! Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Ed ArmstrongWinston React to this story: Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (2) comments NJ Jun 7, 2022 12:26pm Duly noted. You be you Ed. Add Reply Scott Mendelson Jun 7, 2022 12:15pm Well, shucks. Bully for you. Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular RHS senior enters shoe art contest Despite near-record snowfall and full rivers, drought still persists New take-out meals shop planned for Roseburg RHS athletics secretary Carmen Finlay wrapping up a rewarding run South Umpqua, Umpqua Valley Christian fans well-represented at state title games TOP JOBS News Review Carriers NOW HIRING JOURNALIST WANTED Help Wanted Bruce Standley Construction Now hiring for Full Time and Part Time positions Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Public Meetings Red Rock Biofuels Holdings, Inc. Awarded U.S. Forest Service Wood Innovations Grant We'll get less than half a loaf on gun control. We should take it. The GOP spin on gun rights is wrong - morally and legally Stocks waver on Wall Street as inflation concerns persist
Duly noted. You be you Ed.
Well, shucks. Bully for you.
