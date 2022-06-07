You asked, so I will tell you

“Which God?,” asks the writer of Sunday’s letter. My answer can be found in the Bible, in Joshua 24:15, which reads in part, “but as for me and my household, we will serve the LORD.”

Thanks for asking!

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Ed Armstrong

Winston

React to this story:

0
2
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(2) comments

NJ
NJ

Duly noted. You be you Ed.

Add Reply
Scott Mendelson
Scott Mendelson

Well, shucks. Bully for you.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.