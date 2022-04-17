As President and CEO of Lone Rock Resources, I have been reflecting on the school bond that is on the May 17th ballot, and how the values of long term investment and community commitment are critical to both schools and business. Lone Rock Timber has existed in Roseburg for over 70 years, hiring forestry professionals who design and build forest roads, drive trucks, and sustainably grow and harvest trees. In addition, we recently acquired Abby’s Pizza. We are anchored in Roseburg and committed to the long-term prosperity of our businesses and the communities that we work and live in.Lone Rock has survived the ups and downs in the timber business over the years, and done so with a focus on long term investment and commitment to our community. Roseburg Schools have been in existence since the 19th century, surviving major ups and downs because our community stepped up when called upon, acting on the values of long-term investment and commitment to our community.These same values are on the ballot for a school bond measure in May. This is our chance to reaffirm our values of long-term investment and commitment to our community by passing this bond. Our schools are in need of investment. We have only passed one bond in 40 years. Everyone, no matter where you live or work, should be voting yes so that Roseburg will grow and prosper. It is an investment I am committed to, and am asking you to join me in voting yes.
