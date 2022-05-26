On May 24, 21 people, 19 of them children, were murdered by yet another selfish, angry young man with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. Again, “thoughts and prayers,” were offered as if they could make a difference. These empty, ineffectual words have become nothing more than an absurd and infuriating cliché.
It is unnecessary to say that the recurrent slaughter of innocent men, women and children must end. We all know this. Yet, despite our best intentions, we seem powerless to stop it. We even disagree as to what exactly the problem is. Some blame guns themselves. Others blame mental illness. However, some countries — such as Switzerland — have very high rates of gun ownership, and mental illness is found in every country. Yet, the mass slaughter of innocents by individuals with guns remains a uniquely American problem.
Some wish to ban gun ownership altogether. Some place blame on gun owners themselves. These are unfounded positions. About 51% of Oregonians own guns. With few exceptions, these are good, honest people who wish harm to no one. They are hunters and sportsmen. Some simply enjoy shooting and appreciate the beauty of a well-crafted firearm as they might appreciate a finely engineered car. Many simply want a gun to provide security for themselves and their families, as is their right. With only the rarest of exceptions, these people have no intent to use their firearms against other human beings unless forced to do so under the most dire necessity of self-defense. Most gun owners have families and children, and they recoil at tragedies such as occurred at Uvade, Texas, and Newtown, Connecticut.
Given the fact that almost all of us — gun owners or not — share a sense of heartache and revulsion over the seemingly endless series of mass shootings, it is puzzling why solutions remain out of reach. It cannot be one solution versus another. Rather it seems reasonable that all options concerning advances in gun regulation, access to mental health, and improving safety of schools and other public venues should be pursued with all stakeholders being willing to offer compromises to achieve what is clearly a common goal.
Most gun owners are reasonable. Guns should not be banned. But some hold on to the notion that everyone should be able to have unrestricted access to any kind of gun, at any time, for any reason. They often quote the text of the Second Amendment, stating, “... the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Period. However, there is no state in the union that does not place restrictions on gun ownership. People of good will must admit that background checks and waiting periods are reasonable. Indeed, anyone who claims they must have a gun, “Now!” should be suspect. Why would that be necessary? Even if it grates against one’s cherished sense of freedom, accepting such measures may be one such helpful compromise. Also reasonable is a ban, or at least a moratorium, on sales of the current weapons of choice of mass murderers, i.e. semi-automatic rifles with high capacity magazines. Will it solve the problem? Not entirely, but it may help. Of course, it is common to hear the rebuttal that cities such as Chicago and New York have tight gun laws but are still rife with gun violence. True, but when neighboring states and locales offer easy access to guns, the laws are easily circumvented. Thus, such regulation must be coordinated with other nearby governing bodies.
Mental Health is a critical issue. Unfortunately, access to competent care is currently poor. This must be improved. Of particular importance is access to early intervention in schools to help prevent escalation of personal agony into murderous outcomes. Moreover, red flag rules to help disarm troubled individuals under times of temporarily elevated stress may defuse gun violence and death. Coordination among mental health providers, families and law enforcement authorities is essential. Oregon’s existing red flag laws must be fully utilized.
Many suggest “hardening the target,” particularly in regard to schools. Making schools safer should not be an either/or choice. Such measures can easily be combined with the measures noted above. We should not eliminate any reasonable steps that can be taken to keep our schools and children safe. We should utilize all helpful approaches.
Finally, it important to hear from gun owners and learn what their ideas are to help prevent tragedies such as occurred in Uvade, Newtown, Parkland, Orlando, Buffalo, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, Columbine, and — lest we forget — Roseburg. These are thoughtful people with unique insights into how to make changes that are both helpful and palatable. There is enough polarization in society. People of goodwill must work together to solve this uniquely American problem.
