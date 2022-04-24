I am excited about the possibility of getting a gymnasium at Green Elementary! I am sure the other four elementary schools are equally excited for this possibility at their schools. A gym/multipurpose space may not seem necessary to an occasional observer. However, the practice of using cafeteria spaces as gymnasiums is impractical and inefficient.
Our day begins with a clean cafeteria that serves hundreds of breakfasts. After breakfast, tables are cleared, cleaned, and put up. The garbage and food service carts are rolled away. The floor is swept and mopped. Then the PE equipment is transferred into the space and classes begin.
Within 2 hours the PE equipment is all packed up and rolled away, the tables are lowered, the food service carts, and garbages are replaced, and the stream of students begins anew. After hundreds of lunches are served the transformation from cafeteria to gymnasium happens again.
A gymnasium or multi-purpose room would be a welcomed space that would streamline our resources as well as bring additional opportunities for both schools and communities.
I have lived in Roseburg for 22 years. I love our schools; my own children graduated from here. I love teaching at Green Elementary!
Roseburg is a beautiful place to be, and this is our opportunity to make it better. I am supporting the bond measure on May 17th to improve our schools so we can get the space we need and make other important improvements in our district.
(1) comment
Just wanted to remind you that your money is worth 10 percent less than it was a year and a half ago. And that number is going to go up. Remember, feeding your family and keeping a roof over their heads is our number one priority.
I'll grant you that new gymnasiums and buildings will be a great place for the teachers to hang out when they shut the schools down again. Which they will. Vote your conscience, not their guilt trip.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.