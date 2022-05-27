I’m appalled by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. However, I’m not surprised. There’s nothing more crucial to liberty than one’s autonomy. For a country that prides itself on its reverence for freedom, many states are about to place severe restrictions on a fundamentally personal and private decision. These restriction won’t stop abortions, only punish those who continue to endure adversity. In states where abortions will remain legal, such as Oregon, women with wealth will have the opportunity to receive care. They will have the opportunity to travel to other states and take time from their work. For those without, they will either suffer from unsafe practices or endure a pregnancy without the means to raise their child.
I’m beginning to wonder whether we are losing our empathy. For those that support the restrictive laws passed by states such as Texas and Oklahoma, do you not empathize with these women? These laws will only make abortions riskier and unregulated, making these procedures dangerous. According to the World Health Organization, each year 4.7-13.2% of maternal deaths are related to unsafe abortions. In addition, the U.S. maternal mortality rate has been rapidly accelerating during the past five years while similar countries, such as the U.K. and Canada, have seen decreases.
There are many other ways to reduce abortions while still supporting women, such as expanding access to birth control and family planning programs. Abortions will always occur, whether you agree or not. We should support expanding access to birth control and other family planning measures and give women the autonomy to make their own decisions regarding their bodies. We must enact laws to enshrine these protections and provide access to safe and well-regulated procedures.
