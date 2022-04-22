They're rioting in Africa

They're starving in Spain

There's hurricanes in Florida

and Texas needs rain.

The whole world is festering with unhappy souls

the French hate the Germans

the Germans hate the Poles

Italians hate the Yugoslavs

South Africans hate the Dutch

and I don't like anybody very much.

But we can be thankful and tranquil and proud

that man's been endowed with a mushroom shaped cloud

and we know for certain that some lovely day

someone will set a spark off and we will all be blown away.

They're rioting in Africa

There is strife in Iran

What nature doesn't do to us

Will be done by our fellow man.

Democrats and Republican are in such a boiling stew

a normal agenda is bogged down like glue

Joe Biden is a fuddy duddy and Donald Trump is a jerk

Special Interests lobby congress to continue their perks

Fox News caters to Elephants to insure irrelevant crap

And main steam media is obsessed with the "Slap"

is it a wonder that the whole world is out of whack.

Putin has distracted us and Ukraine must be saved

or the road away from Democracy will surely be paved

Vladimir won't stand down with sanctions and tough words

We need to '"Pull our heads out" or turn off the lights.

Hopefully the Russian People will turn towards the light.

Gary L Hyatt

Glide

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.