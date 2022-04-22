Old Lyrics never die Apr 22, 2022 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save They're rioting in AfricaThey're starving in SpainThere's hurricanes in Floridaand Texas needs rain.The whole world is festering with unhappy soulsthe French hate the Germansthe Germans hate the PolesItalians hate the YugoslavsSouth Africans hate the Dutchand I don't like anybody very much.But we can be thankful and tranquil and proudthat man's been endowed with a mushroom shaped cloudand we know for certain that some lovely daysomeone will set a spark off and we will all be blown away.They're rioting in AfricaThere is strife in Iran What nature doesn't do to usWill be done by our fellow man.Democrats and Republican are in such a boiling stewa normal agenda is bogged down like glueJoe Biden is a fuddy duddy and Donald Trump is a jerkSpecial Interests lobby congress to continue their perksFox News caters to Elephants to insure irrelevant crapAnd main steam media is obsessed with the "Slap"is it a wonder that the whole world is out of whack.Putin has distracted us and Ukraine must be savedor the road away from Democracy will surely be pavedVladimir won't stand down with sanctions and tough wordsWe need to '"Pull our heads out" or turn off the lights.Hopefully the Russian People will turn towards the light.Gary L HyattGlide React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular DINT seizes 1,700 weed plants, four high-end cars in Azalea raid One dead in early Friday morning house fire east of Roseburg Umpqua Valley Gymnastics athlete Giavanna Tatone shines in her lone sport ODFW determines cause of low steelhead runs Reckless driver causes power outage in Green, Winston late Tuesday TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Advertising Sales Manager FOREST ENGINEER Community Relations Specialist Personal Injury Legal Assistant News Review is Hiring for Sales Coordinator Umpqua Health is Hiring! Orenco Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Public Meetings Ask a Master Gardener: What is this invasive weed? Marjorie Taylor Greene's candidacy challenged at hearing Planar and OptiTrack Present Broadest Set of Broadcast Technologies at NAB 2022 Celebrate Earth Day with a community hike Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
