The recent rantings of GOP theory in political ads are becoming increasingly libelous. The reckless opposition to education, book burnings, censorship and banning books all parallel the Democratic Socialists ideology of the Nazi regime.
The hostile and angry rhetoric highlights fear of GOP candidates. The speaking out against woke or CRT (cancel race theory) is portrayed as a weapon against democracy. I am still stuck on how the truth is wrong in our nation’s evolution, but evidently teaching children of the nation’s history other than white Anglo-Saxon interpretation is a false history.
The boomer generation was taught that leaders and founders of early U.S. history were flawless. The truth is humanity is not saintly. The U.S. was built on war, violence, exploitation, manipulation, and deceit.; not what I would consider an ideal resume. We fought hard to break away from the English and French, while utilizing assistance from Native Americans to survive the winters and win wars against European oppression.
Yes, this country is doing well in comparison to other countries and their corruption, although that does not erase the bruises and abuses of our past. The early settlers were given land grabs and homesteads throughout the western regions. Corporations were given mineral rights, timber rights, and grazing and water rights. Buffalo hunters killed bison by the thousands. The cooperation and assistance of Native Americans were exploited by putting them on reservations and (making them depend) on government rations. Asian immigrants were subjected to brutal labor. Japanese were put in internment camps and their property was confiscated. African Americans were enslaved as well. Refugees fleeing Europe during WWII were restricted. Segregated communities were denied access to public places and schools.
Opposition to the truth is destroying morality, not being woke to the realities and atrocities of the United States' past.
