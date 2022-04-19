As a lifelong resident of Douglas County who was born in Roseburg in 1946 and attended Roseburg's schools, whose children and grandchildren also attended school in Roseburg, I encourage you to support the school bond. My daughter teaches in the same high school building where my father went to high school, and where I took math and biology, the same building I was sitting in when I heard the news that John F Kennedy had been assassinated. Even though the old main building holds many "old" memories, the building is long overdue for replacement. I graduated in 1964, and I still remember the oppressive heat in the spring and the inefficient radiators in the winter. I remember thinking even then how antiquated the building was. It has only gotten worse. The radiators still barely provide heat. Minimal outlets do not provide the necessary power for students' computers. Walls and floors are cracking. Doors do not secure. Windows do not open. Our school buildings do not meet the needs of today's students--in fact, they are dangerous. We must provide updated, safe, and secure buildings for our students and invest in the future of Roseburg. If we, the community, vote yes, our schools will receive a 5.8 million dollar grant to help build modern buildings. If we don't, we'll lose even that opportunity. Please join me, a Vietnam veteran and senior citizen on a fixed income, in voting "yes" for the Roseburg School bond.
