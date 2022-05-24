In response to Dr Bishop's opinion piece in the Sunday News Review I have a fairly simple explanation to his frustration over the Roseburg school bond not passing the voters approval. People don't feel they are getting their monies worth from the system. I don't live in the Roseburg school district so I was not eligible to vote on the bond measure. I do have a property in the district so I do pay taxes to support the system. My children went to schools that were not nearly as elaborate as RPS. I believe that the past couple of years of this pandemic has opened a lot of peoples eyes to the fact that the system although staffed by a lot of good people is really designed for the benefit of the district employees. Schools were shut down because the machine kept them shut down. The unions dictated the rules and how things were going to operate. It was about power and control. Also amazing to me was that two years ago the bond measure failed and a much, much larger measure was brought back this time. People don't feel they have a say in their children's education from the curriculum to social values. Oregon is a very blue state so it is very difficult to make any changes that take any power away from public employee unions. I suppose this is one way people feel they have a say in how the system is operated. Money should follow the student. That really shouldn't be controversial. People want a choice in their children's education.
