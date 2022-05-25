Brandon Bishop listed 15 questions asking “Why did the Roseburg school bond fail again. He ended his column “Help me understand, please.”
Mr. Brandon, I am responding to your request and will try to keep my reply as elementary as possible so you and others supporting the bond will clearly understand the bond’s failure.
It appears you may have missed a couple economics and history classes in school not to know the answer on your own. During the 1992 Presidential election campaign, George Bush lost to Bill Clinton for a simple reason (besides Ross Perot entering the race therefore splitting the Republican votes) and that was the theme of the Clinton campaign led by strategist James Carville — “It’s the economy, stupid.” Now you have one answer to all of your questions.
I don’t know your sources for news, but you’re not getting all of it if you have to ask the question you did. Otherwise, you would know our economy is in the “tank” due to the worse inflation in decades — double digit inflation on basic essentials — milk, eggs, butter, bread and have you filled up your vehicle(s) with gasoline lately (presuming you don’t have an electric vehicle). In case you haven’t read the price signs at local gas stations, the cost of gasoline and other fuels has doubled this past year and one major reason costs keep skyrocketing. It takes fuel to get products to market. And I dare not even mentioned increases in health care and other essentials.
Talk of recession nearing is being predicted. The cost of living increased a staggering 8.3%+ over the past year and is going higher. The school bond failed because senior, disabled, retired and angry Roseburg residents are struggling financially — living pay check to pay check. The county will likely raise property taxes another maximum 3% due to inflation.
The Roseburg school bond advocates were asking property owners like me to “Voluntarily RAISE” our property taxes — for me personally, that’s another 13% or $460.
That is a 5% increase over the federal government’s 8%+ inflation rate. This is on top of all the other increased costs of living we have to absorb. When and where does it end?
And Brandon Bishop asks for help to understand the bond’s failure?
Let me be clear to those who were in favor of the school bond. It is a noble and deserving initiative to ensure Roseburg students have decent, safe and friendly environs to learn and teachers to teach. There is no dispute that our schools are in disrepair and do require some badly needed repairs.
Students likely do better academically in comfortable and safe environs. I agree that students and teachers should not have to spend their school days in dilapidated structures with no heat or air conditioning. It does have an adverse effect on daily learning and teaching.
I saw it first-hand in the workplace as newly promoted western division corporate manager, when none of my predecessors nor anyone from our east coast headquarters paid attention to our uncomfortable, if not dilapidated work environment for a company that was a leader in its known industry. Even though I kept hearing there was nothing in the budget to repair our offices, because no one requested funding, I still was able to change that workplace environs and made our workplace a place where our employees came to work because they wanted to and not had to. The task was deserving to my employees. It was not easy. But I worked at it and was able to create the funding for my employees comfort. It created happy workers, increased production and even better camaraderie among my staff. I know the same can be true for our schools. But ...
Unfortunately for the schools, this election was not the right nor ripe time to request millions of dollars in bonds obligating property owners for years to come while we’re in throes of difficult, if not long inflationary and possible recessionary, times. The school district just needs to get more creative to find the needed funding for the basic and essential repairs elsewhere and not go to the “cash-cow” property owner. Start by forgetting the frills and non-essential projects.
Last month I wrote an opinion to The News-Review ending with … “Ever see that Capital One credit card TV ad asking you “What’s in your wallet?” You need to ask yourself the same question when voting. Vote NO on School Bond 10-187.” Well, the voters answered.
The voters looked inside their wallet and the majority found it was empty. Zip. Zilch. Nada.
So, again to answer Brandon Bishop’s question to help him understand why the school bond failed. It’s simple. Carville got it right. “It’s the economy.” Lesson learned.
