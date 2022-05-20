Roe Vs. Wade and Us May 20, 2022 44 min ago 3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save At whatever stage women choose to abort, it amounts to killing a baby,For if the child is allowed to thrive, that child will be more than a maybe.It’s foolish to say when it’s time to kill, for a child will continue to grow,Unless his life is taken away, which a thinking person should know.For women’s bodies are not their own to do with as they please,If another life is in jeopardy there, it can’t be cut out like disease.A woman’s rights are limited by her choice to climb into bed,She needs to be informed of things that often occur instead.She needs to be thoughtful and plan ahead; before is the time to think, Not after a precious life is formed, which can happen in a wink.Her inconvenience is beside the point if a life is put at stake,It’s not just immoral but heartless, too, if a life one thinks to take.Such selfishness cannot be condoned, whatever objections occur,Such thinking is focused on only herself and what will happen to her.The baby is helpless and cannot protest, so it’s left for us to decide,If rational thinking and common sense will still in our country abide.Sandra A. NJ May 20, 2022 12:17pm I've never read a more uninformed opinion. Here's another take on the issue from a real woman's point of view rather than that of a woman who believes their religion has the legal right to punish others: https://twitter.com/designmom/status/1040363431893725184?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1040363431893725184%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.usatoday.com%2Fstory%2Flife%2Fhealth-wellness%2F2022%2F05%2F20%2Fmormon-mom-gabrielle-blair-twitter-thread-abortion-debate-men%2F9837630002%2F Add Reply mword May 20, 2022 12:03pm Yesterday in Congress, nearly 200 Republicans voted against the bill to ease baby formula shortages.That's because they see no moral contradictions in demanding that babies must be born, but feeding them, eh, that's not their problem.I will never understand this heartlessness. It's not fully religious in nature. Here's another take on the issue from a real woman's point of view rather than that of a woman who believes their religion has the legal right to punish others: https://twitter.com/designmom/status/1040363431893725184?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1040363431893725184%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.usatoday.com%2Fstory%2Flife%2Fhealth-wellness%2F2022%2F05%2F20%2Fmormon-mom-gabrielle-blair-twitter-thread-abortion-debate-men%2F9837630002%2F Add Reply mword May 20, 2022 12:03pm Yesterday in Congress, nearly 200 Republicans voted against the bill to ease baby formula shortages.That's because they see no moral contradictions in demanding that babies must be born, but feeding them, eh, that's not their problem.I will never understand this heartlessness. It's not fully religious in nature. Jesus said to feed the hungry.This cold and calculating behavior by the GOP is enough to make an atheist start believing demonic possession.That would be something because if you believe in demons, you also have to believe in angels. If you believe in Satan, you have to believe in God.The GOP is making me believe that only people with dark evil souls would vote against feeding babies.That must mean I believe in souls.The Bible said the generous themselves will be blessed, for they share their food with the hungry.Do Republicans believe in the Bible? Add Reply NJ May 20, 2022 12:16pm [thumbup] Add Reply I've never read a more uninformed opinion. Here's another take on the issue from a real woman's point of view rather than that of a woman who believes their religion has the legal right to punish others: https://twitter.com/designmom/status/1040363431893725184?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1040363431893725184%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.usatoday.com%2Fstory%2Flife%2Fhealth-wellness%2F2022%2F05%2F20%2Fmormon-mom-gabrielle-blair-twitter-thread-abortion-debate-men%2F9837630002%2F
Yesterday in Congress, nearly 200 Republicans voted against the bill to ease baby formula shortages.
That's because they see no moral contradictions in demanding that babies must be born, but feeding them, eh, that's not their problem.
I will never understand this heartlessness. It's not fully religious in nature. Jesus said to feed the hungry.
This cold and calculating behavior by the GOP is enough to make an atheist start believing demonic possession.
That would be something because if you believe in demons, you also have to believe in angels. If you believe in Satan, you have to believe in God.
The GOP is making me believe that only people with dark evil souls would vote against feeding babies.
That must mean I believe in souls.
The Bible said the generous themselves will be blessed, for they share their food with the hungry.
Do Republicans believe in the Bible?
