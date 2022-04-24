I am writing to the Roseburg community as a Senior at Roseburg High School and as a staunch supporter of Measure 10-187, otherwise known as the Roseburg School Bond.
For community members that do not actively engage with the buildings, it may be difficult for you to understand why this bond is so important. The Heritage building is derelict from over nine decades of use. Think about your family members, if you have any, that are ninety years old. What were the building protocols then? Comparatively, architecture as a field has changed a lot since the early twentieth century. The Heritage building has asbestos, it was originally built with lead paint, and the windows have fallen out of place twice this year (giving a teacher a concussion during one of those instances). The bond committee has worked incredibly hard to save what they can from the original architecture, but I speak for many of my classmates when I say that it can be difficult to learn in a room that is boiling hot or freezing cold. The temperature regulation in the Heritage building is horrible, I can't even imagine what I would do if I had to spend a full day of classes there.
The keyless entry is equally as important. In the early 2000’s, a Roseburg High School student shot another student with a gun. As many of us remember, the UCC shooting happened just over six years ago. Douglas County, like any other county, is not safe from school shootings. Giving our students this necessary first line of defense against school shooters is imperative to their safety. Growing up across the country, I have never gone to a school that did not have secure entry before coming to Roseburg. Please vote yes, for our sake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.