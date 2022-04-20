Born and raised in Roseburg, I graduated from Roseburg High School in 1988. Both of my parents were educators in Roseburg, and two of my children have already graduated from RHS, and my freshmen is on her way. I am a “Roseburgian” through and through, and that is why I am asking everyone I know to please find it essential to invest in our schools by passing Bond Measure 10-187.
I know people have heard about the bond from friends and many have accessed the roseburg.k12.or.us to find out what is in the bond, or have read the news.
I only offer my perspective as a teacher in an elementary classroom, a place I have spent more than half my life, and how I know this bond will benefit our grade school kids in particular.
Anyone who has seen first-hand or has driven by our schools, knows our elementary schools are old, and continue to age each year. But do people know these buildings have only had general maintenance and repairs for the last 40 years? 20 years ago, the elementary buildings received general repairs with bond money that was mainly for updating the high school. Some buildings have been beneficiaries of seismic grants, but for the most part, our elementary schools are in urgent need of major updates.
The Bond calls for improvement of HVAC systems, playgrounds, multi-purpose rooms, not to mention, and improved learning spaces. All are essential for what we do as teachers, and for our students who are with us to learn the best way they can.
Education is the key to an improved lifestyle, and this is not just a meme, it is the truth. Please help our students and our teachers to make this truth even more of a reality.
