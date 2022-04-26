I became educated on school bonds by serving four years on a citizen’s bond oversight committee.
Did you know that 40% of your state income tax and 48.8% of your property tax already goes toward school funding? The federal government also makes significant contributions to our schools. Our district has enough funding to accommodate a 20 to 1 student to teacher ratio. How many students to a teacher sat in your classroom?
The district has known it needs to make improvements for many years, but it still budgets very little towards it. Why aren’t these improvements important to enough to fund with the existing tax dollars the district receives every year?
The actual tax assessed is based on the costs and fees related to the bond’s issuance and marketing such as those paid for attorneys, underwriters, bond insurance, rating agencies and financial investors – which typically costs the taxpayer around a third more.
The interest paid to induce an investor to buy these bonds has nearly doubled since the district “estimated” what the tax per thousand dollars value of your home will be.
Many don’t know what a general obligation bond is. It means if you don’t pay the tax - you will lose your home.
Did you know that the district has already spent your tax dollars to hire pollsters and a P.R. firm to get your vote?
Although it is claimed that this will be a small tax, in my case, if we take the district’s “estimated” tax as accurate, this tax will increase my property taxes at least $1,000 per year for the next 30 years. Alternatively, voters can make it clear with their vote that competent management should appropriate sufficient funding for all of the district’s needs – not levy another tax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.