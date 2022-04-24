We live in a wonderful area, made more remarkable by the beautiful and productive forestlands that surround our communities. Unfortunately, a common public misconception exists that after a timber harvest little effort or care is needed to grow the next generation of forest. Many believe that foresters either simply throw trees in holes, or worse, don’t replant at all. They are under the assumption that little investment is needed to ensure our young trees thrive and our beautiful local forestlands remain sustainable. This is simply false; growth, resiliency and sustainability take considerable investment to ensure future success.
Like our forests, ensuring that our community’s children have every opportunity to grow into capable, resilient and responsible citizens starts with the investment you make early on. Our schools and children, like our local forests, require long-term vision, commitment and investment.
The upcoming Roseburg School District Bond Measure is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for this community to invest in the long-term success of our youth and community; collectively demonstrating that we are committed to our future success by ensuring that future generations experience opportunities to thrive.
Foresters know that resilient and healthy forests- those best capable of withstanding all that nature throws at them — are forests that received proper care and investment when it was planted. The same is true for the future citizens of this community. Those who are beneficiaries of our investment at a young age will be better prepared to take on and persevere through all that life will throw at them.
When you receive your ballot, I encourage you to think like a forester — think about the returns that a small investment today will make on the future success and resilience of our community; think for the long-term.
I encourage you to vote Yes for Roseburg Schools Bond Measure 10-187.
Brennan Garrelts is an RHS and OSU graduate, married with two children and works for Lone Rock Timber.
