One year ago, the city council discussed, and voted, to read a proclamation in support of Pride Month which was requested by the LGBTQ+ community. It is that time of the year when a decision needs to be made again. The purpose of this letter is to inform you of what happened before the proclamation was read and what happened afterwards. I am a firm believer that everyone has a right to know the complete story of what happened, so I will be sharing that information with you. I believe you will find that both sides, the LGBTQ+ group and the Wellspring group, had individuals that demonstrated disrespect and harassment behaviors that were not acceptable. It is not my intent to stir up negative emotions but to allow the entire community to hear the story so that you can respond if you find someone bad mouthing one side but not the other. Both sides were equally at fault in my opinion.

React to this story:

0
0
1
1
4

Recommended for you

(8) comments

Concerned Property Owner
Concerned Property Owner

No One, Straight or LGBTQ, deserves Special Recognition for Their Sexual Orientation!

Add Reply
Concerned Property Owner
Concerned Property Owner

No One, Straight or LGBTQ, deserves Special Recognition for Their Sexual Orientation!

Add Reply
Huge bbfan
Huge bbfan

Her ye here ye, No proclamation is a good thing.

Actually the concept of proclamations should end. It smacks too much of tyrannical monarchy. Especially for something as blatantly inconsequential as this. Folks need to just get on with their own business and and quit trying to ram their ideas down other people's throats.

Add Reply
UrsulaMajor
UrsulaMajor

A person has the right to NOT celebrate something they don't agree with.

Add Reply
D Steel
D Steel

Hmm, it appears Wellsprung initiated the harassment, the LGBTQ+ person(s) were responding to it. Wellsprung should go pound sand, not publicly voice or demonstrate their prejudice and live and let live. Punish the aggressors, not the targets. That seems fair.

Add Reply
mword
mword

I take it this letter is from Mayor Larry Rich, but the N-R has left it unsigned. Please correct it.

Add Reply
ProOregonian86
ProOregonian86

People who identify as LGBTQ+ did apologize at the city’s council meeting.

And to put stuff into perspective, one person, maybe three, making rude comments or Mis-guided suggestions is not comparable to an organization trying to deny people rights and freedoms.

Add Reply
alycem
alycem

Looks like the mayor is making a very politically expedient choice here. Not proclaiming pride month avoids validating the LGBTQ community which is exactly what the Wellspring people and other more vocal (more powerful) opponents want.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.