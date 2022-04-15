I am a concerned teacher advocating for a “Yes” vote for the Roseburg District Bond on May 17th. I agree with the assessment of the Community Bond Committee that our aging buildings need renovation, repair, and rebuilding for the safety and security of school children.
What many do not understand, however, is that the safety and security measures are also essential to the educational process. I have been asked many times how this bond will impact the main objective of schools, the teaching and the learning. After all, that is the purpose public education serves.
As someone in “the trenches” of learning, I must say the health and safety of our students is the number one essential to help students learn. If the air a student breathes is not healthy, if the temperature in the room is too hot or too cold, the concern of the student for math, or English, or science is diminished.
When a young person spends 6-7 hours every day with the objective to learn as much as they can to improve their lives, doesn’t it seem their physical comfort and safety are a necessity?
This bond updates every aspect of the conditions a child needs to learn. It provides: updated heating/cooling and ventilation systems, updated electrical systems for today’s technology, improved facilities required for adequate physical education instruction, expanded CTE opportunities at the high school and middle schools. Plumbing in aging buildings will be renovated, and secure vestibules, keyless entry systems, and modern playgrounds will be built.
Isn’t it common sense to say a more comfortable and engaging a classroom is, the learning becomes easier too?
Please vote YES for this bond. It will improve all aspects of our students’ lives: their safety, their security, their learning, and their futures.
