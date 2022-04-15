As parents, we are relieved to find out two things about the Bond, and we are hoping the community feels as we do.
The Bond is providing updates for the heating and air quality systems for all schools and the buildings with old, outdated heating systems, and in buildings where air quality has never been a consideration. Of course, these updates will create more comfortable learning environments for kids, but they will also give parents like us peace of mind from a safety standpoint. After the smoke from Archie Creek and COVID, air quality seems more than a necessity for schools to remain open.
We love how our community has maintained our old buildings, but we know they have real problems with electrical and lighting systems being outdated, roofs and basements having problems with leaking and flooding, and there are no safe and secure entrances in so many of our schools.
We believe the new gyms are a necessity for schools without separate facilities for lunch and PE. The gyms will provide space that is really needed by kids and the staffs. Adding PE has been such a welcomed addition to our schools, but it has put a real strain on the multipurpose rooms we have, not to mention our staffs. Then when we heard the gyms will also provide more space for community recreation and even shelters in an emergency, we were very excited. The gyms will be a great asset for our community.
Updates, remodels, renovation, more space for Career and Technical Education at the high school, as well as adequate, updated heating and air quality systems for all schools have sold us on this bond.
We urge you to vote Yes for Roseburg Schools on May 17th.
