I was planning to write a letter in support of abortion rights eventually, but a recent letter-to-the-editor in The News-Review sped up my efforts. This letter was so detached from reality and filled with generic falsehoods that I could not help but respond. Most glaring were these gems: “… those who don’t want/shouldn’t have more babies but continue to choose a loose lifestyle, … women who keep having babies to further their welfare income;” Why doesn’t she exercise that control over her body by not getting pregnant in the first place?”
Was my mother loose as a teen when she was raped by her 40-something-year-old boss at the diner she worked at? Are those children/teens “loose” when they are raped by their father, uncle … the “friendly” neighbor? Are those children/teens/adults “loose” when they are trafficked along our interstates and in our motels … beaten, coerced, threatened? The average age of a trafficking victim in the U.S. is 13. Are those mothers who love their children and want to ensure that they can continue to support the children that they have “loose”? Or those college students that are given drugs to knock them out so a fellow student can have sex with their nearly unconscious body? Have you been reading The News-Review … how frequently can you read of someone else being arrested for rape of a child/teen/woman before reality sinks in?
The Supreme Court is poised to strip our freedom to decide for ourselves whether and when to have children, and this author could only regurgitate tropes that have long been debunked for anyone who cares about the truth. As is often said, everyone knows someone who has had an abortion. The only question is whether your friends and family trust you enough to share their stories.
We must make it absolutely clear that the majority of Americans overwhelmingly support safe, legal and accessible abortion care, and we will fight today and vote come November with this in mind. Making abortions illegal will not stop abortions. It will just make them more dangerous, with safe abortions accessible only to the rich.
Women and their doctors should have control over their medical decisions. The government should not interfere in personal matter like this.
Connie Page is the Chair of the Democratic Party of Douglas County. A transplant from Alaska in 2014, she is a community volunteer, avid hiker, feminist, and is dedicated to her family, friends, pets and the Umpqua River with all of its wild places.
