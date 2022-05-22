I am disheartened. Most know that the recent Roseburg school bond did not pass. In fact, it was defeated soundly. In 2020, the Roseburg school bond failed by a margin of around 600 votes. The recent school bond is failing by a much larger margin of around 1960 votes, as of Friday, May 20.
The question is, why? Why did it fail? Is it because we, as a community, don’t value our: teachers, school buildings, current and future students? Is it because we think that schools don’t need to be safe from intruders with safety doors? Is it because we love to revel in the fact that we want things to stay exactly or even worse than they currently are? Is it because we don’t want business to grow here and the thought of attracting more business people to our community is repulsive? Is it because we love driving to Eugene, Medford and even Portland to see specialty physicians that we don’t currently have here? Do we really love telling people considering moving here as medical and other professionals that this area is not the place for them? Why don’t we value basic things such as heat and air conditioning for school buildings? Why don’t we see that not only some, but every school in Roseburg Public Schools has needs that should be repaired? Why are those things not important to us? Are we selfish? Are we content with mediocrity? Do we want things in our community to get better? Are we so afraid to spend money on schools that we won’t have enough for In-N-Out or Mod Pizza when they open up later this year? Are we content with injuries to students and staff that would occur if there was an earthquake and the RHS Heritage building collapses? Are we truly afraid to do something good for our children? Why don’t we as a community value education?
These are all questions to which I wish I knew the answer. I am disappointed in my community. I worry about the fallout from this bond failing. I want to be part of a community that realizes that education lifts all ships. We all benefit with better education and educational opportunities for our community. Education is the most powerful weapon one can use to change the world. “Education breeds confidence. Confidence breeds hope. Hope breeds peace.” — Confucius
Help me understand, please.
Brandon Bishop is a local physician, Roseburg Public Schools Board Member and a father of four RPS students.
