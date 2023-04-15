EUGENE — Injuries have put some roles on Oregon’s pitching staff in question this spring, but as far as the Friday night starter goes, the Ducks have an answer.
Jace Stoffal threw his fourth straight quality start and the UO baseball program’s first complete-game shutout since 2017 on Friday, in a 4-0 victory for the Ducks over No. 7 Stanford before 2,506 fans in PK Park. Stoffal shut down the Pac-12’s most prolific offense, holding the Cardinal to three hits and following up seven shutout innings over Oregon State the week before with a 118-pitch complete game.
“He was just on point,” UO coach Mark Wasikowski said. “A really spectacular, tough kid, and he’s starting to feel like not only does he belong at this level, but he feels like he wants to be something a lot more than that.”
Stoffal (5-2), a junior from Roseburg, struck out eight and walked just one in the longest outing of his career, and he’s now thrown 21 straight innings without allowing an earned run. The Ducks played errorless defense behind him, and homers from Colby Shade, Jacob Walsh and Drew Cowley gave Stoffal ample support.
“I feel confident, I would assume that they feel confident in me, and that goes a long ways,” Stoffal said. “If we can feed off each other, keep that momentum rolling every Friday, start off every series like that — obviously it takes more than just me. They’ve gotta play good defense behind me, that’s gonna give me more confidence and obviously if I’m playing with the lead, that’s just so much easier to play like that.”
SATURDAY’S GAME UO 8, Stanford 1
Through two games of their weekend series, Stanford’s elite lineup has been no match for the Oregon baseball team’s starting pitching.
Logan Mercado threw a complete game as the Ducks (24-9) won 8-1 before 2,322 fans in PK Park. Oregon’s lineup hit three home runs for the second day in a row, the Ducks again played errorless defense and Mercado made it stand up by allowing one run on five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts.
Mercado (3-0) made just one start in 27 career appearances the past two seasons, but transitioned to the rotation this spring.
Sabin Ceballos went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs, while Jacob Walsh hit a pair of homers and drove in three runs for UO.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
