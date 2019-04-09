CORVALLIS — Adley Rutschman drove in four runs and hit his 12th home run of the season, and Oregon State came back from a six-run deficit but the Beavers ultimately dropped a 12-8 nonconference decision to Oregon Tuesday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
The game marked the second game of the Civil War Series. Oregon ended a 10-game losing streak against the Beavers. The teams will play three contests at Oregon’s PK Park May 10-12.
The Ducks (19-12) scored four runs with a two-out rally in the eighth inning to regain the lead. Tanner Smith, Spencer Steer, Evan Williams, Cameron Campbell and Aaron Zavala all had two hits in the contest for UO.
Trailing 8-5, the Beavers scored three in the seventh to even the game at eight. Jake Harvey drove in a run on an infield single, Kyler McMahan made it 8-7 on a double to left and then scored the game-tying run on a single by Andy Armstrong. The Ducks, however, scored four in the eighth to take a four-run lead.
Oregon State (23-7-1 overall) reliever Christian Chamberlain took the loss after giving up three hits and four runs in two innings. He dropped to 2-3 this season.
Rutschman drove in a run in the first, then hit a three-run home run in the fifth to bring the Beavers to within three, 8-5. He and Beau Philip each had two hits to pace the Beavers.
Nico Tellache, who struck out two to close out the seventh, earned the win, to improve to 4-1 this season.
Sam Tweedt started for the Beavers and worked just 2/3 of an inning before Nathan Burns came in from the pen. Tweedt gave up five runs but only one was earned.
Oregon’s Tyler Frazier started and went three full, and left with an 8-2 lead. He didn’t, however, figure in the decision after the Beavers scored six straight to tie the game in the seventh.
Oregon State makes the trip to Phoenix for a three-game series with Arizona State. The series opener is slated for 6:30 p.m. Friday night.
The Ducks play at Washington State this weekend.
OSU pitcher Kevin Abel announced he’ll have Tommy John surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff.
