EUGENE — Kelly Graves plans to be around for the long haul.
The Oregon women’s basketball coach has agreed to a contract extension through the 2028-29 season.
The school did not immediately release financial details but noted in Wednesday’s announcement of the deal that the “incremental increases are funded through private athletic gifts.”
Graves, the Pac-12 coach of the year the past two seasons, has compiled a 162-54 (.750) record with three consecutive conference championships and a Final Four appearance since being hired away from Gonzaga on April 7, 2014.
Oregon was 31-2 last season with Sabrina Ionescu, Ruthy Hebard and Satou Sabally leading the way. The Ducks cut down the nets after winning the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas in March days before the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The “Big Three” were all selected in the WNBA draft but the 2020-21 Ducks, bolstered by key transfers and the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class, are off to a 7-0 start and ranked No. 8.
Oregon has won 26 consecutive games, the NCAA’s longest active winning streak, and 21 home games in a row.
In his 24th season as a Division I head coach, Graves owns a 544-216 (.716) career record with 13 total conference titles, and his 162 wins at Oregon rank second in program history.
