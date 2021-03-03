South Umpqua School District announced Wednesday that a student at Tri City Elementary School tested positive for the virus.
On Wednesday, Winston-Dillard School District announced a person at Douglas High School tested positive. All sports have been canceled at the school for the remainder of the week due to the outbreak, including Friday's football game against Sutherlin High School.
An outbreak in a kindergarten through 12th grade is determined by the state as one or more cases in places of learning with at least 30 enrolled students. Cases are reported if the person worked or attended school, either for class or other activities, during their exposure and infectious period.
In the Weekly Outbreak COVID-19 Report, released Wednesday by the Oregon Health Authority, there were 16 new outbreaks listed for Douglas County schools.
Winston Middle School most recently saw a case on Feb. 26. Since the start of the school year, there have been three students and two adults who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the school.
Brockway Elementary School in Winston has had four staff or volunteers test positive for the virus, with the latest onset on Feb. 26.
South Umpqua High School in Tri City had its eighth case since the start of the school year, with three students and five staff/volunteers testing positive. The most recent onset according to the report was Feb. 24.
Roseburg High School also reported its latest case on Feb. 24, with a total of three students and one staff/volunteer testing positive since the start of the school year. Roseburg reported an additional case Tuesday, too late to be included in the report. Outbreak data is finalized every Sunday at 11 p.m., which means it will not include more recent outbreaks.
Riddle Elementary School reported its first case on Feb. 24, when a student tested positive for COVID-19.
Joseph Lane Middle School in Roseburg has had one student and five staff/volunteers test positive this year, with its most recent onset Feb. 23.
Elkton Charter School reported its first case on Feb. 23, when a staff/volunteer tested positive.
John C. Fremont Middle School in Roseburg last reported case was Feb. 23. A total of two students have tested positive for the virus.
Reedsport Community Charter School had its first case on Feb. 23, when a student tested positive.
Sutherlin Middle School's last reported case was Feb. 21. Since the start of the school year three students and three adults have tested positive at the school.
Oakland High School has had four cases since the start of the tear, three students and one adult. The most recent onset was Feb. 21
Lookingglass Elementary School in the Winston-Dillard School District had its most recent case on Feb. 20. Two students have tested positive this school year.
Canyonville Adventist Elementary reported its first case, a staff/volunteer, on Feb. 20.
Sunnyslope Elementary School in Roseburg reported a case on Feb. 19, two students at the school have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Coffenberry Middle School in Myrtle Creek had its most recent onset on Feb. 17. Three students have tested positive at the school.
Highland Elementary School in Reedsport has had three cases this school year with the most recent onset Feb. 15.
