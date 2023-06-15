Oregon Republican Walkout

The Oregon Senate is seen in session at the state capitol in Salem Thursday. Enough Republican members showed up in the Oregon Senate on Thursday to end a six-week walkout that halted the work of the Legislature and blocked hundreds of bills, including some on abortion, transgender health care and gun safety.

 Andrew Selsky/AP

Republicans in the Oregon Senate ended their six-week walkout on Thursday, after reaching a deal to water down Democratic bills on abortion and guns that the GOP has strenuously opposed.

