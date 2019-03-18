EUGENE — When Oregon popped up on the NCAA Tournament selection show Sunday afternoon, men’s basketball coach Dana Altman had a couple of familiar feelings.
The Ducks received a No. 12 seed in the South Region and a trip to San Jose, Calif., just as they did in 2013 when Oregon pulled off two upsets to reach the Sweet 16. The Ducks will open up Friday against fifth-seeded Wisconsin, which ended UO’s seasons in 2014 and 2015.
“Lot of familiarity with 2013 when we were a 12 (seed) and went to San Jose, so hopefully the results are the same,” Altman said. “It is Wisconsin, which has a lot of tradition and is a very good basketball program. We lost a couple of close games to them.”
The teams will tip off at approximately 1:30 p.m., after the completion of the UC Irvine-Kansas State game that begins at 11 a.m. The game will be televised on TBS.
Oregon (23-12) won four games in four days to win the Pac-12 Tournament on Saturday and clinch a spot in the NCAA field that seemed unlikely throughout most of the season. The Ducks received the NCAA Tournament draw they wanted by staying close to home and getting an extra day to recover from playing four straight nights in Las Vegas.
The Badgers (23-10) won six of their last seven games before losing 67-55 to Michigan State in the Big 10 Tournament semifinals. Wisconsin went 14-6 in Big 10 play and beat Xavier, Stanford and Oklahoma in nonconference games.
Wisconsin swept two games from Iowa, which beat Oregon 77-69 in New York on Nov. 15. The Ducks and Badgers both beat the Cardinal.
“We’ll look at the last few games they played because we are a lot different than when we played Iowa, that seems like 10 months ago,” Altman said. “We will look at their last set of games, conference games. I’m sure that they will look at our last eight games and we will look at their last seven or eight.”
UO, OSU women
set for NCAA games
Oregon (29-4), the No. 2 seed in the Portland Regional, will open the tournament against No. 15 Portland State (25-7) on Friday at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene.
Game time is approximately 6 p.m. (ESPN2).
No. 7 Texas (23-9) will face No. 10 Indiana (20-12) in the other first-r0und game on Friday, with the winners meeting on Sunday.
No. 4 Oregon State (24-7) will host No. 13 Boise State (28-4) in the first round of the Albany Regional on Saturday at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.
Tipoff is scheduled for approximately 2:30 p.m.
No. 5 Gonzaga (28-4) meets No. 12 Arkansas-Little Rock (21-10) in the other game, with the winners squaring off on Monday.
