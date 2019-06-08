EUGENE — After securing Anthony Mathis for next year’s men’s basketball roster, Oregon remains in the mix for a couple more transfers.
Mathis, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard who averaged 14.4 points per game last season as a junior at New Mexico, committed to the Ducks on Wednesday. He will be eligible to play next season as a graduate transfer.
Six-foot-seven forward Shakur Juiston will also be able to play next season and reportedly took a recruiting visit to Oregon this week after choosing to transfer from UNLV for his senior season.
Juiston averaged 14.6 points and 10.0 rebounds as a junior for the Runnin’ Rebels in 2017-18 after spending two seasons at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. Juiston averaged 10.8 points and 8.8 rebounds in eight games last season before having season-ending surgery to repair a meniscus injury.
Juiston, a native of Newark, N.J., received a medical redshirt to get one more year of eligibility, but left UNLV after coach Marvin Menzies was fired.
Juiston was considered one of the top junior-college recruits in the United States in 2017 after leading Hutchinson to the NJCAA Division I national title as a sophomore when he averaged 17.3 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 blocks shots per game.
He started all 33 games during his first season with the Rebels while shooting 63.9% from the field in 30.4 minutes per game.
He averaged 1.9 assists with 30 steals and 21 blocks.
Oregon is also among the schools recruiting 6-7, 240-pound Eugene Omoruyi, who last month announced a surprising decision to transfer from Rutgers for his senior season. Omoruyi is not a graduate transfer and would need to apply for a waiver to play next season or else sit out one year.
Omoyuri led the Scarlet Knights with 13.8 points and 7.2 rebounds last season while starting 26 of 28 games.
He shot 44.5% from the field, including 31.1% on 3-pointers, while also getting 2.4 assists per game.
Omoyuri, a native of Rexdale, Ontario, averaged 2.4 points as a freshman before getting 7.9 points and 5.0 rebounds as a sophomore.
The addition of Juiston or Omoyuri or both would bring experience and depth to a depleted frontcourt for the Ducks. Oregon currently has seven scholarship players eligible to take the court next season.
With Bol Bol, Kenny Wooten and Louis King all leaving early for the NBA Draft and Miles Norris transferring to UC Santa Barbara, the only returning post player for the Ducks is sophomore forward Francis Okoro. Oregon has signed freshman forwards C.J. Walker and Chandler Lawson.
With Mathis joining Payton Pritchard, Will Richardson and junior-college transfer Chris Duarte in the backcourt, Oregon seems likely to go with a three-guard lineup often this season. Victor Bailey has transferred to Tennessee after two years at Oregon.
Mathis, a West Linn native and former prep teammate of Pritchard, shot 41.6% on 3-pointers last season for the Lobos while averaging 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Mathis averaged 12.7 points as a sophomore at New Mexico while shooting 47.3% on 3-pointers. In 101 career games, he shot 44.3% from the field, including 43.1% on 3-pointers.
The Ducks also added transfer guard Eric Williams Jr., a transfer who averaged 14.1 points and 8.2 rebounds in two seasons at Duquesne. Williams Jr. will have to sit out next season unless he can receive a NCAA waiver to be immediately eligible.
Oregon is also expected to return walk-ons Will Johnson and Luke Osborn.
