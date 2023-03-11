EUGENE — The No. 12-ranked UCLA baseball team blasted four home runs and withstood a late charge from Oregon en route to an 8-7 win on Saturday afternoon in a Pac-12 game at PK Park.
The Bruins (11-3, 1-1 Pac-12) tied up the series with the Ducks (10-4, 1-1) at one game apiece.
Sophomore second baseman Duce Gourson led the home run barrage from UCLA, leaving the yard twice and recording his first-career multi-home run game. He opened the scoring with a solo shot in the second inning, and made it a 5-0 game after hitting a three-run homer in the fifth.
Besides the home run hitters, sophomore shortstop Cody Schrier (2-for-5) and senior catcher Darius Perry (2-for-4) recorded multi-hit days. Oregon was led by third baseman Sabin Ceballos, who went 4-5 with a pair of RBIs.
UCLA led 8-2 heading into the bottom of the ninth, but UO pushed across five runs to get back in the game. Leadoff man Tanner Smith drew first blood in a ninth-inning five-spot with an RBI single before the Ducks hit back-to-back-to-back home runs — all with two outs — to make it a one-run contest. Oregon’s Colby Shade ultimately flew out to right for the final out of the game.
UCLA and Oregon decide the series on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m.
Friday’s Game UO 6, UCLA 2
EUGENE — Owen Diodati and Jacob Walsh hit two-run home runs while five Oregon pitchers combined to hold No. 13 UCLA to four hits while striking out 15 Bruins in a 6-2 Pac-12 Conference win at PK Park on Friday afternoon.
The Ducks took a 3-0 lead in the second inning. After Colby Shade reached on a hit-by-pitch, Diodati drilled an opposite-field home run. UCLA cut into the lead with a pair of solo home runs in the third and fourth innings, but Oregon answered with runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Rikuu Nishida led off the fifth with a solo home run and came around to score on Jacob Walsh’s two-out homer for a 5-2 lead.
Jace Stoffal got the Ducks’ pitching staff off to a good start. The right-hander from Roseburg struck out a career-high nine batters, including a stretch of six straight batters over the first two innings after he walked the leadoff batter.
Stoffal allowed the two solo homers and left the game after the fourth inning because of a pitch count. Roseburg graduate Austin Anderson and Grayson Grinsell each pitched scoreless innings before Matt Dallas (1-0) retired six of the seven batters he faced in the seventh and eighth innings. Josh Mollerus got the final three outs for the Ducks.
“Everything was working pretty good,” Stoffal said. “I threw four pitches for strikes and you know that’s going to give any offense struggles. Just mix up pitches, throw first pitch strikes, and you’re going to have a good day.”
