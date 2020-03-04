Led by a third straight Pac-12 Player of the Year honor for senior guard Sabrina Ionescu, the Oregon women’s basketball team dominated the all-conference awards released by the league office on Tuesday afternoon.
Ionescu, a unanimous selection by the conference’s coaches, joins Stanford’s Candice Wiggins (2005, ’06, ’08) as the only players in conference history to win player of the year three times.
Head coach Kelly Graves was voted the John R. Wooden Coach of the Year by his peers for the second straight season, and sophomore Taylor Chavez was named the Pac-12 sixth player of the year.
Oregon’s entire “Big Three” of Ionescu, senior Ruthy Hebard and junior Satou Sabally landed on the 15-player all-Pac-12 team — making the Ducks the only team with three all-conference picks — and senior Minyon Moore earned a spot on the Pac-12 All-Defensive team. Jaz Shelley received all-freshman honorable mention.
Senior Mikayla Pivec and junior Destiny Slocum of Oregon State both earned All-Pac-12 honors, while Taylor Jones was selected to the All-Freshman team.
Pivec was also on the All-Defensive team and Jones received honorable mention on the All-Pac-12 list.
